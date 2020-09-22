1/1
Mary Dilworth
E. (Lynch) Dilworth, age 88, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale.

Mary was born in Boston, to the late Warren H. and Margaret B.G. (O'Leary) Lynch. She was raised and educated in Dorchester and was a graduate of Cathedral High School. She had lived in Quincy for over forty years, previously in Dorchester.

She was employed as a clerk for the former New England Telephone Company for over twenty-five years and was a member of IBEW Local 2222. She was also a member of the New England Telephone Pioneers.

Mary was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late William P. Dilworth, Boston Fire Department, Retired.

Devoted mother of James M. Dilworth and his wife Lisa of East Bridgewater, Mary E. Dilworth of Quincy, Timothy P. Dilworth and his wife Gail of Weymouth, Daniel J. Dilworth and his wife Karen of Weymouth, Edward J. Dilworth and his wife Maryanne of Quincy, and the late William P. Dilworth, Jr. and his surviving wife Nancy of Connecticut.

Loving grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of one.

Mary was predeceased by her brothers, John F. Lynch and Warren J. Lynch.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, September 24, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, September 25, at 10 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or Father Bill's & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
