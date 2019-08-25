|
|
of So. Boston on Aug 22nd at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Devoted mother of Mary Fleming, Walter Cann & his wife Rosemary, Janet Walsh, Barbara Skerry & her husband Barry, Carol Cann, Sheila Knoll & her husband Robert. Dear sister of the late George Crossman. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 AM in the Gate of Heaven Church. Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 25, 2019