More Obituaries for Mary Cann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Cann

Mary E. Cann Notice
of So. Boston on Aug 22nd at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Devoted mother of Mary Fleming, Walter Cann & his wife Rosemary, Janet Walsh, Barbara Skerry & her husband Barry, Carol Cann, Sheila Knoll & her husband Robert. Dear sister of the late George Crossman. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 AM in the Gate of Heaven Church. Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com.



View the online memorial for MARY E. CANN
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
