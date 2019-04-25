Boston Herald Notices
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Mary COADY
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Union Sq.
Somerville, MA
Mary E. (Penney) COADY, 77, Of Somerville, April 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Telfair "Ted" Deal. Dear daughter of the late Walter and Ann Penney. Loving mother of Steven Deal and his significant other Lynne Stewart, Michael and John Deal, Laurie Murray and her significant other Tim Libby and the late Barbara Deal. Sister of Walter "Junior" Penney and Barbara McSheffery. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, on Sunday, April 28th, 2-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph Church (Union Sq.) Somerville at 10:00 am on Monday morning, April 29th. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
