of East Falmouth, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 26, 2019 at age 91. She was the wife of the late Donald Keefe for 57 years.
Mary was born in Dorchester, MA in 1928, to Joseph M. and Mary Dever (Lynch). She raised her family in Dedham and worked for many years as a medical secretary. She loved spending winters in Boca Raton, FL and summers in Falmouth, MA. Her overall greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Dever and her brother, Edward J. Dever of Quincy. She is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife Linda of Colorado, Daniel of Middleboro, Timothy and his wife Marsha of Dedham, Peter and his wife Carol of Yarmouth Port, her daughter Carolyn of Middleboro, and her grandchildren, Lucia, Cameron, Braley, Paige, Brendon, Peter, and Kyle.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, January 12 from 1-4pm at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 13, 10am, at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's memory can be made to a charity of one's own choice.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 5, 2020