Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Mary E. Kennedy Notice
of So. Boston, on May 12, 2019, at age 58, following a brief illness. Loving mother of Matthew DiFrancesco, BFD. Daughter of the late Mary (Conroy) Kennedy Burke & the late Joseph Kennedy. Stepdaughter of William "Dan" Burke. Mary is predeceased by her brother, Joseph. Also, the sister of Robert & his partner Bill, Theresa, John & his wife Mary, Edward & his wife Colleen, Elizabeth (Kennedy) Beatty, James & his wife Stacy. Loving aunt to many nieces & nephews. Best friend to Jackie (Mullen) Toland. Services will be held at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday, May 15th from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 AM in St. Brigid Church followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation https://www.npcf.us



Published in Boston Herald on May 14, 2019
