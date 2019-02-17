Boston Herald Notices
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-1177
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
CHELSEA, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
CHELSEA, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
600 Broadway
Chelsea, MA
View Map
KWIATKOWSKI Mary E. (Leary)- Of Chelsea, February 13th. Devoted wife of the late Charles S. Kwiatkowski. Beloved mother of Richard Kwiatkowski of Chelsea, Patricia Richard and her husband William of Somerset, NJ and Robert Kwiatkowski of Chelsea. Dear sister of the late Sr. Louise Leary SP, Winifred Nugent, Joseph Leary and Barbara Goldsmith. Cherished grandmother of Tara Kwiatkowski-Romanos and her husband Alex of Winthrop, Kristen Lewis and her husband Kenneth of Peabody, Andrew Richard and his wife Reka and Brian Richard all of Somerset, NJ. Also lovingly survived by her great grandchildren, Lily, Gabriella, Luke and Matthew as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA on Tuesday, February 19th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 10 o’clock. Visiting Hours in the Smith Funeral Home on Monday from 3-7 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sisiters of Providence-Mission Advancement Office, 1 Sisters Providence Road, St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana 47876-1007 or to Chelsea Jewish Hospice and Palliative, 123 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Smith Funeral Home 617-889-1177 www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
