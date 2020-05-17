Jackie and Marty I'm so sorry for you both and your families for the loss of your mother. She was certainly a legend in the town and loved by all. I'm especially sorry we cannot celebrate her life with you at this difficult time. Please know you in my thoughts and prayers.
Maureen
99 years of age. Of Braintree formerly of Charlestown May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late retired Boston Firefighter Martin E. "Marty" Pierce. Devoted mother of retired Boston Fire Department Commissioner Martin E. "Marty" Pierce Jr. & wife Ellen & retired Boston Police Department Detective John J. "Jack" Pierce & late wife Jacqueline. Loving Nana to Jennifer Pierce, Massport Firefighter/EMT Martin E. "Marty" Pierce III & wife Nicole, Elizabeth Wosney & husband Boston Police Sergeant Mat, Lisa Mangone & husband Joseph, Michelle Pierce & her great-grandchildren Maria, Marty IV, Nolan, Joseph, John, Ella, Sarah, Caroline & Mat. Beloved sister of the late Walter & John Geswell, Ann Twohig & Rita Carlson. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to either St. Francis De Sales Church Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA. 02129 or St. Mary's Church Building Fund, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA. 02129. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, Mary's Funeral Services & burial at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree are private. For obituary or to send a condolence, www.carrfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for MARY E. (GESWELL) PIERCE
View the online memorial for MARY E. (GESWELL) PIERCE
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.