Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020, age 101 years. Daughter of the late Edward Cox and Marcellena (Hogan) Cox of Malden. Predeceased by her sisters Helen Cox and Alice Cox. Beloved wife of the late Bernard "Bernie" Ureneck. Loving mother of four children: Michael Ureneck and his wife Rosanne of Plymouth, Peter Ureneck and Joseph Ureneck of Dorchester, and Mary Neuzil and her late husband, Michael of Miami, FL. Cherished grandmother to Joshua Ureneck and his wife Wei Ma, Rebecca Shore, Debra McDonald and Lianne Ureneck; and great-grandmother of six: Bron and Rhea Ureneck, Abigail and Hannah Shore, and Zelda and Zara McDonald. Sister-in-law to the late Zigmond Morawski, Blanche Spitz, and Julia Mazerall. Mary was raised and educated in Malden, proud graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1936. An accomplished seamstress and member of the "Greatest Generation", Mary was strong in her Catholicism with an abiding faith. She was an exemplary role model-wife, mother, grandmother, friend and also a warm, sensitive, intelligent and gracious human being. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, January 28th, from 5-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 655 Dorchester Ave., South Boston, on Wednesday morning, January 29th, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in Boston Herald from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020