Of Waltham, March 9, 2019. Wife of Ernest Maguire. Mother of David Maguire (Amy) of E. Bridgewater, Joseph Maguire (Barbara) of Cleveland, OH, John Maguire (Cindy) of Fitchburg, Laurel Tibbetts (Larry) of NH and the late Lawrence Maguire. Sister of the late Richard Muise and Mary Louise Mortonson. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Edna's life by gathering in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Sunday March 24th where her Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-edna-maguire-muise
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 17, 2019