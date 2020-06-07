Mary F. (DeVito) Aufiero
of Cambridge June 3. Devoted wife of the late Adam Aufiero, Sr. Mother of Carmela Braun, Frederick Aufiero, Charles Aufiero, Ann Ciampa, Adam Aufiero, Jr., Mary Aufiero, Clare MacDonald and the late Michael Aufiero. Grandmother of 25, the late Greg Aufiero and great-grandmother of 29. Sister of Alfred DeVito, Alexander DeVito, the late Edward DeVito, Phyllis DeBenedictis, Josephine Rutkowski and Grace DiVito. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Former soloist and organist at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cambridge for many years. Services are private. In honor of Mary's great devotion to the Catholic Church please make donations in her memory to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210-9948, Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02472 or the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge 02141. To send condolences please visit www.donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Mary F. (DeVito) AUFIERO

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/LM
June 5, 2020
Karen and I send our deepest sympathies to you and your family
at the loss of your beloved mother.
Karen / Ray Antetomaso
June 5, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. The thoughts and prayers of many are with you at this time of sorrow. Please accept my deepest sympathies.
Robert P Reardon
June 5, 2020
My thoughts are with you and your family during this time of loss.

Best,
Tom Johnson
Thomas Johnson
June 4, 2020
To the Aufiero Family

Please accept my deepest sympathies. Your mom was a wonderful and gracious lady and a friend.

You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
