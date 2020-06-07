I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/LM
of Cambridge June 3. Devoted wife of the late Adam Aufiero, Sr. Mother of Carmela Braun, Frederick Aufiero, Charles Aufiero, Ann Ciampa, Adam Aufiero, Jr., Mary Aufiero, Clare MacDonald and the late Michael Aufiero. Grandmother of 25, the late Greg Aufiero and great-grandmother of 29. Sister of Alfred DeVito, Alexander DeVito, the late Edward DeVito, Phyllis DeBenedictis, Josephine Rutkowski and Grace DiVito. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Former soloist and organist at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cambridge for many years. Services are private. In honor of Mary's great devotion to the Catholic Church please make donations in her memory to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210-9948, Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., PO Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02472 or the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge 02141. To send condolences please visit www.donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Mary F. (DeVito) AUFIERO
View the online memorial for Mary F. (DeVito) AUFIERO
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.