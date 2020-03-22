|
of Norfolk, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Albert H. "Al" Ferraris. Loving mother of Michael A. Ferraris of West Kingstown, Rhode Island, Angella M. Daigle of Sterling, and Nicole L. Osland of Morgantown, West Virginia. Cherished grandmother of 8. Sister of Michael Fry of Canon City, Colorado and Lacey Fry of Greely, Colorado. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the people whom they love her family will gather privately for her Funeral Mass and burial. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 22, 2020