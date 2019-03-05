Boston Herald Notices
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Lexington, MA
Mary G. (McInnis) Holahan Notice
of Burlington, formerly of Lexington, East Boston, and Sun City, AZ, February 28, 2019. Wife of the late Francis J. Holahan II. Mother of Francis J. Holahan III and his wife Dawn of Woburn, Kathleen Skinner and her husband Stephen of Macedon, NY, and Joanne Holahan of Burlington. Sister of James McInnis of Brewster, Sister Ann Marie McInnis of Barrington, RI, and the late Joan Namvar, Rozmond Moscato, and Daniel McInnis. Mary is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Hayden, Harman, and Megan, and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd. Lexington Saturday March 9th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Visiting hours Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-g-mcinnis-holahan
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
