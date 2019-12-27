Boston Herald Notices
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:00 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hyde Park, MA
View Map
Mary (Genzone) Guiod Notice
of Hyde Park passed peacefully on December 24th at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Alfred A. Devoted mother of the late Priscilla A. Miller. Cherished sister of Josephine Riel and her husband Bob of Hyde Park and the late Angelina, Albert, Alfred and Joseph. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, Hyde Park Saturday morning at 8AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9AM at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park.

Visiting hours Friday evening from 4-8PM at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited.

Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
