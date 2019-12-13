Boston Herald Notices
Mary Kathleen (Lydon) Scannell

Mary Kathleen (Lydon) Scannell Notice
of Cotuit, formerly of South Boston, passed away on December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Scannell and devoted sister of the late Joseph Lydon. Loving mother of Kathleen Scannell Moore and her husband Stephen of Quincy. Also survived by her dear friend Margaret Fuller of Largo, Fl and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was a longtime resident of South Boston before moving to Cape Cod with her husband after retiring from the Veterans Administration. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Monday December 16th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
