|
|
of Weymouth, died November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years to Vincent J. Milano of Weymouth. Loving mother of Nancy Milano-Foley and her husband Charles of Mashpee, Vincent J. Milano, Jr. and his wife Linda of Mashpee, Paul Milano and his wife Lisa of Merrimack, New Hampshire and Brian Milano and his wife Jennifer of Plymouth. Cherished Gram of 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Caring sister of the late William Hurley, Albert Hurley and Jeremiah Hurley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary was born in Boston and graduated from Hyde Park High School. She worked for New England Telephone Company for over 39 years and was a retired member of the Pioneers. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of the Ladies Sodality at Sacred Heart and Saint Thomas Moore Parishes. She was a dedicated participant in the Red Hat Society and enjoyed spending time with others. Her main passion in life was her family and friends. Mary will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her and her contagious laugh.
Mary's family would like to send a sincere THANK YOU with deep appreciation for the love and care Mary received from the entire staff at Pope Nursing Home during her extended time in their care.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
View the online memorial for Mary L., Milano (Hurley)
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 22, 2019