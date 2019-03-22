Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Timothy Baptist Church
35 Highland St.
Roxbury, MA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Timothy Baptist Church
35 Highland St.
Roxbury, MA
of Roxbury, March 16, 2019 at age 100. Wife of the late John Wilcox, Sr. Beloved mother of Jonnie Carter and John Wilcox, Jr. both of Dorchester and the late Sharon A. Wilcox. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Funeral service Monday at 11 AM at Timothy Baptist Church, 35 Highland St., Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of Boston. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
