Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:00 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Parish
212 Main St.
Watertown, MA
Mary (Russo) Larffarello Notice
age 95 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019. Beloved wife for over 50 years to the late Boston Police Sargent Peter Larffarello. Devoted mother of Peter Larffarello of Lowell and David Larffarello of Watertown. Dear sister of the late Olivia Nardone, Rinaldo 'Tut' Russo & Charles Russo, sister in law of Rocco Larffarello of Dedham, Josephine Russo of Belmont and Mary Larffarello of Tewskbury. Loving lifelong friend to Vera Landry of Watertown. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to the Nardone Funeral Home 373 Main St. Watertown on Wednesday for visiting hours from 4 - 7 PM and again on Thursday at 8 AM followed by a 9 AM funeral mass in St. Patrick's Parish, 212 Main St. Watertown. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
