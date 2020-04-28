|
91, left her earthly family April, 23, 2020, and joined her husband Frank Levine, noted Big Band musician. She resided at Chestnut Park Assisted living facility and passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Salem, daughter of James & Mary Lawlor.
As a young woman attending Staley College Brookline, she opened Speech and Elocution program for children. After graduating college, she began her career in 1955 with the Boston Traveler, now the Boston Herald, where she became the Fashion Writer. She also independently wrote for the Christian Science Monitor, during her career she became Fashion & Beauty Editor for Where Boston Magazine.
Not content in retirement, she became one of the few "Silver Haired Models" for the Ford Model Management, modeling for several Boston locations. She was featured in Ladies Home Journal and several other publications.
Mary is survived by her two sisters Ann Dillon of Peabody, Ellen Guthrie of Brookline and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased brother James N. Lawlor of Peabody.
Services are private at Mary's request.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020