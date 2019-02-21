|
CLIFFORD Mary M. (Hanafin) in Quincy, formerly of Mission Hill and Jamaica Plain, Feb 16th at 93 years of age. Born in Callinafercy, Co Kerry to late parents Timothy and Ellen (Lucy) and deceased siblings Elizabeth (Betty), Cornelius (Con) and Ellen (Nell). Beloved wife of the late Michael Clifford. Cherished mother of Kevin (Kathy) of Quincy, Michael (Sandy) of Sharon, Tim (Ginny) of Jamaica Plain, Joanie (David) of Westborough, Daniel (Loretta of Billerica and James (Emer) of Galway, IE. Also survived by 18 loving grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home at 44 Perkins St, Jamaica Plain. Family and friends are invited to gather in the Funeral Home beginning at 9 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St Thomas Aquinas Church, 97 South St, Jamaica Plain at 10 AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu flowers, remembrances contributions may be made in honor of Mary to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr, Rockland, MA 02370. To make a gift by phone please call 1-781-624-8600.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 21, 2019