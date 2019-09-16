|
of Cambridge September 14. Beloved wife of the late Timothy F. Ford. Devoted mother of Nancy and Dennis, Timothy J. and Cathy, Maureen and Stanley and the late Frances. Loving grandmother of Shauna Ford, Janelle Ford and Christopher Elbag. Sister of the late Joseph, John, William, Frances Sullivan and Gladys LeCount. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Wednesday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 3-7 PM.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 16, 2019