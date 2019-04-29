Boston Herald Notices
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of Mankind Church
24 Fourth Street
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
77, of Cranston , RI, formerly of Dorchester, MA, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Hannon, Sr. She was born in Carna, Ireland, and was the daughter of the late John and Mary (O’Donnell) Folan. She is survived by her loving children Larry Hannon and Alfred Pannone of Cranston, James Hannon and Roger Prairie of West Roxbury, MA; Linda and Chris O’Connor and family of Braintree, MA, and the late Kim and Christopher Hannon. She was also the cherished grandmother of Adam, Josh, Ryan, Rory O’Connor. Her visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, from 9- 10 am, in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, RI, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 24 Fourth Street, North Providence, RI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-m-hannon-folan
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
