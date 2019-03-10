|
|
of Somerville March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Mansfield. Loving mother of Edward “Ted” Mansfield and his fianc?e Debra of Burlington, Katherine “Kathy” Mansfield of Revere, John Mansfield and his wife Alicia of Southborough, Brian Mansfield and his wife Courtney of Stoneham and Paul Mansfield and his fianc?e Jessie of Somerville. Dear sister of Bridget Kelly, Anna Shiels, Barney McDaid and the late Patrick “Curley” McDaid. Cherished grandmother of Harrison, Nicole, Lauren, Caitlin, Erica, Michael, Olivia, Jack, Grayson, Darby and great grandmother of Jaliyah. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday morning at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 11 o’clock. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Sunday 2-6pm. Mom always loved spring so feel free to wear spring colors to her service. A light went out in Letterkenny Ireland recently. The proudest Letterkenny women who never closed her door to anyone, who kept so many safe and warm, who loved whenever anyone visited Boston and who spoke fondly with passionate stories of Letterkenny past and present from her kitchen table at 65 Grove Street. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 186 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice. com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-m-mansfield-mcdaid
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 10, 2019