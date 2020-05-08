(1937 - 2020) of South Boston., passed away on May 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Devoted wife of the late Stephen M. Sullivan. Loving mother to Stephen J. Sullivan and his wife Keri of Milton. Cherished 'Nanny' to her four grandchildren; Lucy, Michael, Neil and Nora Sullivan.
Daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Mullins) Linskey who came to South Boston from Ireland. Dear sister of Stephen Linskey of Quincy and his late wife, Mary, and predeceased by her other brothers Thomas, Martin, and John Linskey. Mary is survived by her brother-in-law John Sullivan and his wife Carole of South Boston, her sister-in-law Judy (Sullivan) Reardon of Milton and her husband's sister-in-law, Faye Sullivan of Foxboro.
Mary is survived by her cousins Mary (Doyle) Call and her husband Ken of Milton, John Doyle and his wife Dolores of Milton, and the late Joseph Doyle and his wife Lillian of Weymouth. Also survived by many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren who lovingly referred to her as Mamie.
Mary was dedicated to her Catholic faith and a lifelong member of the Gate of Heaven Church in South Boston, she graduated from the Gate of Heaven High School in 1955. Mary was a long-time employee of Bank of Boston and developed lifelong friendships during her time there. Mary will be remembered by all for her amazing generosity and kindness. She was a caregiver by nature, minding her grandchildren for 10 years and helping others throughout her life, especially those less fortunate. Mary loved walking, she was an animal lover, had an unbelievable memory and a knack for storytelling.
A private family service will be held followed by burial at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank all healthcare workers, especially those at the Marion Manor. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to The South Boston Neighborhood House (The Ollie) at sbnh.org or by mail to 136 H Street.
Published in Boston Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.