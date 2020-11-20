Mary (Battit) of Lexington, November 18, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Attorney Mitchell Mabardi. Loving mother of Michelle Mabardy and her husband Chuck of Lexington. Cherished grandmother "Tete" of Carolyn, Charles Jr. and Anthony. Dear sister of the late Agnes Battit. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, a private Funeral Service will be held in St. Mary Orthodox Church on Saturday November 21, 2020. Graveside Funeral Prayers will take place at Fairview Cemetery 45 Fairview Ave. Hyde Park Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the gate of Fairview Cemetery to join the funeral procession to the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary's memory to St. Mary Orthodox Church 8 Inman St. Cambridge, MA. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com
.
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
West Roxbury 617-325-3600 View the online memorial for Mary MABARDI