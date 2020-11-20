1/1
Mary Mabardi
Mary (Battit) of Lexington, November 18, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Attorney Mitchell Mabardi. Loving mother of Michelle Mabardy and her husband Chuck of Lexington. Cherished grandmother "Tete" of Carolyn, Charles Jr. and Anthony. Dear sister of the late Agnes Battit. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 limitations, a private Funeral Service will be held in St. Mary Orthodox Church on Saturday November 21, 2020. Graveside Funeral Prayers will take place at Fairview Cemetery 45 Fairview Ave. Hyde Park Saturday at approximately 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the gate of Fairview Cemetery to join the funeral procession to the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary's memory to St. Mary Orthodox Church 8 Inman St. Cambridge, MA. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com.

Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home

West Roxbury 617-325-3600



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
St. Mary Orthodox Church
NOV
21
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
November 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of my neighbor and friend Mary's passing. I just hope that the wonderful memories we all have of Mary will bring us comfort at a time like this. My thoughts are with all the Mabardys.
Mark LaFrance
Friend
November 19, 2020
To the Mabardi Family:

Please accept my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Friend
