James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Mary Maher


1931 - 2020
Mary Maher
Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, was born August 25, 1931 and died April 14, 2020. Mary was the beloved daughter of the late Caleb and Bridgitte (Conville) Maher. She was a loving sister to the late Edward Maher, James Maher, John and his wife Pearl Maher, Caleb and his wife Eleonore Maher, and sister-in-law of Dorothy Maher of Austin, TX. Mary always enjoyed a good laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved all animals but her shelties were closest to her heart. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling. She had sailed on several cruises and traveled to Europe. One of her favorite places she traveled was to Maui, Hawaii and talked about it often. Another enjoyment she had was making trips to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut to take a chance with lady luck. Even though her last residence was in Quincy her heart always remained in the Savin Hill area of Dorchester. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews and several close friends. Mary was a retired Administrative Assistant for the Boston Edison Company where she had worked for many years. A private interment will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
- ADVERTISEMENT -