Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mary Margaret (Doherty) Hardy

Mary Margaret (Doherty) Hardy
age 64, of Mission Hill formerly of Charlestown and Medford, affectionately known to all as Mmmm's, passed away December 26th 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Devoted Wife to Terry Hardy (Deceased), cherished Daughter of Daniel Doherty Sr. and Mary (Sablock) Doherty (both Deceased), Loving Sister of Frances Rose (Doherty) and her Husband Patrick of West Roxbury, Joanne Kimball (Doherty) and her Husband Larry (both Deceased) and Brother Daniel Doherty Jr. (Deceased) and his wife Linda of Salem NH. Mmmm's was a Devoted and Loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews: Jacquelyn, Patrick Jr, Amanda, Heather Rose and Daniel III, Sean and Phillip Doherty. Mmmm's was also the Proud Great Aunt of seven great-nieces and great-nephews. Mmmm's had many friends at Landmark at Longwood in Mission Hill and we will remember them all fondly. Visiting hours will be at Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury; on Monday, January 30th, 2020 from 3:00pm - 7:00 pm with a Memorial Service to be held at 7:00 pm. All are invited to visit and or attend the service.



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
