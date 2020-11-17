90 years of age, of Swampscott, formerly of Everett, passed away on November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley D. Morrill. Loving mother of Stanley Morrill of Raynham, Stephen Morrill of Swampscott, Kenneth Morrill of Newburyport, and Nancy Morrill of Beverly. Cherished grandmother of five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild Mason. Dear sister of Jean Imbornone of Georgetown, and the late Rose Papile, Fran Filburn, Marion Izzo, Anne Tine, Peter, Tommy and Joseph Costa and baby Catherine and Salvatore. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband Stanley at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden MA. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Funeral Service will be private. In accordance with State and Federal CDC guidelines, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. In addition to signing the guestbook for the family, you will also need to print your name and telephone number for contact tracing purposes. For online guestbook please visit www.vazzafunerals.com
