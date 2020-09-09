1/
Mary Murphy
Mary A. (Canavan) in Dorchester formerly of South Boston passed away on September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Murphy. Devoted mother of Maureen, Thomas and Mary Murphy, Patricia Denien and the late Michael, Terese and John F. Murphy Jr. Sister of Florence Norton, Anna Sorrenti, Theresa Jones and the late Ellen Hegarty, George, Thomas, Martin and Joseph Canavan. Daughter of the late Florence and Thomas Canavan. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Friday September 11th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ambrose Church 240 Adams Street Dorchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan.



View the online memorial for Mary Murphy

Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
or

