Mary A. (Canavan) in Dorchester formerly of South Boston passed away on September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Murphy. Devoted mother of Maureen, Thomas and Mary Murphy, Patricia Denien and the late Michael, Terese and John F. Murphy Jr. Sister of Florence Norton, Anna Sorrenti, Theresa Jones and the late Ellen Hegarty, George, Thomas, Martin and Joseph Canavan. Daughter of the late Florence and Thomas Canavan. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Friday September 11th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ambrose Church 240 Adams Street Dorchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan.