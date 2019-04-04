Boston Herald Notices
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Gathering
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
West Roxbury, MA
Mary P. (McNamara) Collins Notice
of Dedham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, Apr 3rd. Beloved wife of the late Francis M. Collins and dear mother of James J. Peterson of Dedham, Michael J. Peterson, and his wife Kathryn, of Norton, Francis Collins of Dedham, and the late Mary M. Collins. Proud grandmother of Michael Peterson, Kerryanne Cummins, Megan Wells, Carleton Wells, Shawn Collins, Jared Collins, and Matthew Collins. Loving great-grandmother of Mason and James Cummins, and Lillianna Wells. Dear aunt of Donna McNamara-Jones, James McNamara, and the late John McNamara and sister of the late James McNamara. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham, Sat at 10 am and proceed at 10:30 for Mary's graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury at 11. In lieu of flowers donations to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 would be appreciated. For direction, obituary and guest book please visit website.Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-p-collins-mcnamara
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
