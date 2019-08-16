Boston Herald Notices
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Old North Cemetery
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Mary P. (Lynch) Jarrett

of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick P. Jarrett. Loving mother of Theresa Taylor and her husband, John Ostman of Braintree and the late Harry Taylor, Cheryl Szymczyk and her late husband, Frank, of Weymouth, Frederick V. Jarrett and his wife, Christine, of Whitman, Kathleen "Kay" Mullen of Dorchester, Michael Jarrett and his wife, Maureen, of Brockton, Joseph Jarrett and his wife, Ellen, of Marion, Iowa, and Jeremiah Jarrett and his wife, Helen, of Simsbury, CT. Sister of the late Jeremiah Lynch, Francis Lynch, Ann Valiante, Cornelius Lynch, USMC, and William Santry. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on from Sunday 3-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD, 57325 (Give.stjo.org) or to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 W. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 (ccab.org). See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
