James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
In Dorchester, formerly of Toureen, Co. Galway, Ireland, died March 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Nora (Faherty) McDonough. Loving sister of the late Patrick McDonough, Colin McDonough, Nan Fitzpatrick, and Sean McDonough. Cherished aunt of John and his wife Anne McDonough, Packy McDonough and his wife Christine Carney McDonough, Morgan and his wife Julie Fitzpatrick, Colin and his wife Ann Fitzpatrick, Noran and her husband Anthony Smyth, Jennifer and her husband Greg Bonn, Marybeth and her husband Dan Lanoue, and the late Michael McDonough. Sister-in-law of Mary McAdams and her partner Randy Johnson. Survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Mary’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday from 5-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, on Wednesday morning, April 3, at 10 A.M. Her interment will take place in Co. Galway, Ireland, at a later date. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-p-mcdonough
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
