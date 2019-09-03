Boston Herald Notices
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Mary R. (Whelan) Johnson

Mary R. (Whelan) Johnson Notice
Of Dedham and Hutchinson Island, FL, August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late A. Howard Johnson. Sister of William L. Whelan and his wife Mary of Falmouth and Naples, FL, and the late Thomas Whelan and his surviving wife Gertrude of Braintree, Edward Whelan, and George Whelan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mary was a retired General Manager for the New England Telephone Co. for 42 years and a member of the Norfolk Golf Club, Westwood.

Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Sept. 5 from 9:00-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Cedar Grove Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to the AccentCare Hospice Foundation c/o Steward/AccentCare Hospice, 30 Perwal St., Westwood, MA 02090. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com.

George F. Doherty & Sons

Dedham 781-326-0500



View the online memorial for Mary R. JOHNSON (Whelan)
Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
