Of Medford September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis T. Mullaly. Loving mother of Francis J. Mullaly of Medford. A Funeral Service will be held for Mary, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday morning at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Monday morning from 10:00 - 11:00. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019