George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Mary Mullaly
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary R. (Ciccone) Mullaly


1927 - 2019
Mary R. (Ciccone) Mullaly Notice
Of Medford September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis T. Mullaly. Loving mother of Francis J. Mullaly of Medford. A Funeral Service will be held for Mary, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday morning at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Monday morning from 10:00 - 11:00. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.



Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
