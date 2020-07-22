age 88, of Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her daughter's home, in the comfort of her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late John M. Tutty.
Dear daughter of the late Violet Scoppettuolo and her devoted husband Tony.
Adoring mother of John A. Tutty and his wife Jill of Braintree, Rosemarie Cindy Verdelli and her late husband Guido of Natick, and Debra Jean Tutty of Rockland.
Loving grandmother of Samantha and John Tutty, Gemma, Andrea, and Abigail Verdelli.
Rose was born in Boston and lived in Braintree for the past sixty years. She was a graduate of the former Girls' High School in Roxbury, Class of 1949.
Rose worked at the former J.L. Hammett Distribution Center in Braintree, and then the Boston Herald where she retired as a Classified Account Representative.
She was an avid ballroom dancer, enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and cherished spending time with her family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Parish of Saint Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree, on Thursday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com
or call 617-472-6344. View the online memorial for Mary Rose (Newton) Tutty