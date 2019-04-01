|
of Woburn formerly of Somerville passed away peacefully at the Winchester Hospital, March 27, 2019. She was 77. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Costa Saro. Born in Somerville she was one of four children of the late John J. and Margaret (Davin) Burke.Mary was raised and educated in Somerville. She worked for many years as a switchboard operator at the former Choate Hospital in Woburn and later at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Mary was totally devoted to her family and everything she did revolved around their wellbeing. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her family and those she loved. In her leisure time Mary loved being outdoors in the sunshine. She enjoyed traveling and taking trips to Aruba spending time on the beach to soak in the sun. She also enjoyed a special and most memorable trip to Ireland where she was able to explore her family's roots and history. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.Mary is survived by her children; Genevieve Lopez and her husband Alex of Royalston, Steven Saro and his wife Christine of Westford, Michael Saro of Woburn, Linda Saro of Lowell, Lisa Saro and her fianc? Bill Keane of Tewksbury. She was the loving grandmother of Brian and Elyse O'Rourke, Kelsie, Harrison and Benjamin Saro, Ryan, Shane and Kylie Perry, Jamie and Cali O'Riordan. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren. Sister of the late Peggy O'Neill, Eleanor Long and John Burke.Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather for visiting hours at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, April 4th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 11:30 a.m. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston MA 02127. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-t-saro
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 1, 2019