Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Roslindale Chapel
63 Bedgrade Ave(Roslindale)
Boston, MA 02131
(617) 325-0461
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Home
63 Belgrade Ave.
ROSLINDALE, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
8:30 AM
Folsom Funeral Home
63 Belgrade Ave.
ROSLINDALE, MA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
514 Parker St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Triantafyllos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Koskoris) Triantafyllos


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Koskoris) Triantafyllos Notice
age 93, of West Roxbury, peacefully passed away with family by her side, in the early morning of July 13th, 2019. Born in Boston in 1926 to Peloponnesian (Greek) parents, she moved back to Greece in 1932 with her family, only to flee impending war in 1939. A devout Greek Orthodox Christian and a fiercely independent woman, who defied contemporary norms by earning a bachelor's degree from the State College of Boston and worked as: a journalist (Hellenic Chronicle), a Phys Ed. teacher (Boston and Stoughton public schools), and a lab technician (Tracerlab and Polaroid). Mrs. Triantafyllos imparted her faith and independent mindset to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will miss her terribly. Beloved wife of the late Terry Triantafyllos, and dear mother of Ellen Gyftopoulos Sdrollas of Boston, Demetra Papas of Billerica, and the late Sophia Triantafyllos Moore. Loving grandmother of Maria Turcios, Alexandra, Nicholas, Stephanie and Victoria Papas, Marielle Moore, Magdalena Gyftopoulos, Costantino Sdrollas, and Terrence Moore. Proud great-grandmother of Peter and Anthony Turcios. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home Wed. starting at 8:30 am and proceed with us to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 514 Parker St, Boston for her funeral at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers donations to the Power of Flowers, 365 East St, Tewksbury, MA 01876 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit www.folsomfuneral.com

Folsom Funeral Home

www.folsomfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Mary Triantafyllos (Koskoris)
Published in Boston Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now