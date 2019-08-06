|
Mother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Cousin, Friend. Passed away on August 3rd leaving her sons Alex Monahan and Pat Fitz of Los Angeles California, both of whom were the love of her life. Predeceased by her loving mother Rose and father Jim Flynn Sr. along with her devoted brother Donald Flynn and her faithful Jack Russel Terrier companion Hoodsie. Also, left behind is her beloved sister Kathleen Flynn of South Boston, brother James (formerly known as "Jimmy") Flynn Jr. and his wife Julie, sister-in-law Tina Hoskins along with nieces and nephews James III, Rose, Eamon and Declan Flynn of HIngham, Caroline Flynn of Braintree, Zachary and Madison Flynn of Phoenix Arizona, Joannie Flynn and Marie Robinson of Tampa Florida, along with numerous dear friends and cousins who are far too many to mention but it would be remiss not to honor her friends Rhoda Johnson, Joannnie Pierce, Maryann McLeod Crush, Susan Winn and Yvonne Ruggles, all of whom were instrumental in Maryellen's life and during her battle with cancer (the family apologizes in advance for anyone who may have been omitted). Maryellen was a courageous and fearless soul who battled Crohn's disease since the early age of 13 which she did not let deter her in the ability to lead a full life both professionally and personally where she displayed an innate ability to reach out and help people in their time of need. As a stellar student at Saint Brigid's, South Boston High and Boston State, Maryellen could have been anything she wanted to be but chose to excel in her nursing career which is a further testament to her loving and caring nature. Her career went from being a nurse at Boston City Hospital, to working as a school nurse, managing the Geiger-Gibson Health Center, heading the Laboure Center Nursing Program and then back to her true love of being a school nurse at The Snowden International School in the Boston Public School System, helping children who may not have been able to help themselves. She touched many lives volunteering endless hours as past President and a Board Member of the Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD). She enjoyed going to the movies, cooking and laughing at the dinner table with her friends and family. She was always a gracious lady who displayed enviable strength and kindness throughout her entire life. When she was first diagnosed with that life threatening disease at an early age she donned an aqua blue Snoopy sweatshirt that read on the back "to dance is to live - to live is to dance", dance you did my friend and we were all fortunate to be your partner along the way. Funeral leaving the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home 575 E. Broadway (at Hst) South Boston on Friday at 9 AM. Funeral mass in Sacred Heart Church 386 Hancock St. Quincy at 10 O'clock. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 PM. Relatives and Friends Kindly Invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations in Maryellen's memory may be made to pancreatic cancer research lustgarten.org
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 6, 2019