Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Maryellen Kelley Notice
age 68, longtime resident of Charlestown, passed away on March 9th, 2019 at her home in Peabody. Cherished daughter of the late John M. and Mary Margaret (Dunn) Kelley, dear sister of John Michael Kelley & his wife Julie, loving aunt of Ryan Kelley and Alexandra Gadsden & her husband Justin, great aunt of Hadley and Collette Gadsden, all of Charleston, SC. Maryellen is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will gather for a funeral service on Friday, March 15th, at 12:00 noon at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt 62), Wilmington. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.978-658-4744www.nicholsfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maryellen-kelley
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
