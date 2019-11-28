|
|
of Dracut, formerly of Burlington & Arlington, after a brief illness, Nov. 26. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Stone, Jr. Loving mother of Dawn Lashley & her spouse Donna Peak of NJ, Craig of Tewksbury, Keith & his wife Jennifer of GA, Eric of CA, Colleen Paggi & her husband Timothy of Dracut and Maureen Stone & her late companion Russell Copley of Dracut. Proud grandmother of Timothy Lashley, Landon Copley and Timothy, Jr.& McKenzie Paggi. Sister of Cathy Daniels of Stoneham, Deborah Kollodge of OR, Maureen Gallant of OR, Terrance Donnelly of NH and the late John & Stephen Donnelly. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Friday, Nov. 29 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers memorials in Maryellen's name may be made to Floating Hospital For Children at Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111 www.floatinghospital.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
View the online memorial for Maryellen, Stone (Donnelly)
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 28, 2019