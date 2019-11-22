Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard Church
320 Hanover St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matilda Buonopane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matilda (Silano) Buonopane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matilda (Silano) Buonopane Notice
of the North End passed away on November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Buonopane. Loving mother of Bartholomew Buonopane and his wife Joan of Middleton, John Buonopane of the North End and Anthony Buonopane and his wife Andrea of Saugus. Cherished Nonna of William, Domenic, Ryan and Maxwell. Dear sister of Amando, Millenino, Italo, Adolfo, Giovanni and Antoinette. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston. Valet attendants at the front door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. To join procession to church, please be at funeral home by 9am. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Matilda's memory to: St. Leonard Renovation Fund, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com

Waterman-Langone

at Boston Harborside

617-536-4110



View the online memorial for Matilda, BUONOPANE (Silano)
Published in Boston Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matilda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -