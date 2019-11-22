|
of the North End passed away on November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Buonopane. Loving mother of Bartholomew Buonopane and his wife Joan of Middleton, John Buonopane of the North End and Anthony Buonopane and his wife Andrea of Saugus. Cherished Nonna of William, Domenic, Ryan and Maxwell. Dear sister of Amando, Millenino, Italo, Adolfo, Giovanni and Antoinette. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., Boston. Valet attendants at the front door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. To join procession to church, please be at funeral home by 9am. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Matilda's memory to: St. Leonard Renovation Fund, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com
