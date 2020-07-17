Of Fitchburg, by accident, July 12. Beloved brother of Dana Smith of Wellesley, Duncan Smith of Cary, NC, and Donald Smith of Hobe Sound, FL. Boyfriend of Nancy Web of Pawtucket, RI. Matthew was a gentle, kind and spiritual soul who will be missed by family and friends. There will be an Act of Consecration Service Saturday at 10 am at the Christian Community Church, 366 Washington St., Brookline, MA 02445 with a maximum church occupancy of 20 people. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christian Community Church (address above) would be appreciated.Folsom Funeral Home