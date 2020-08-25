1/1
Matthew McDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
G. "Matty Mic" McDonald. Suddenly, in Dorchester, died August 21, 2020. Beloved son of Paul G. McDonald of Watertown and Julia A. (Moroney) McDonald of Dorchester. Loving brother of Conor R. McDonald of Dorchester. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Matty was a member of the Laborer's Union Local #223. When he was young, he was an avid sports participant, playing for Dorchester Youth Hockey and Savin Hill Baseball. More recently, he competed in local dart leagues. He especially enjoyed trips to Sebago Lake in Maine for golfing and fishing with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Matty's memory may be made to the Daniel J. Marr Boys & Girls Club, 1135 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02125. Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



View the online memorial for Matthew McDonald

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 24, 2020
To Julia and Conor: you and your family are in my prayers at the loss of Matthew. I express my deepest condolences.
Noelle Piquette
Friend
August 24, 2020
To the family of Matty - My deepest condolences to you on the kind and gentle soul - Although, I did not know Matty long, he has left a deep and lasting memory of his friendship, pride in his craft and loyalty to those around him. May you find peace in his memory and those he has touched
Ed Hesford
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved