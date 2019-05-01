Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Paul Sweeney

Notice Condolences Flowers

Matthew Paul Sweeney Notice
formerly from Charlestown, died suddenly April 22, 2019. He was the beloved son of Mary Ann Sweeney of Danvers and Lawrence Sweeney of Harwich Port. He leaves two brothers Jonathan and David, his sister-in-law Shannon and his treasured nephew and niece, Wyatt and Ella.Matt had a passion for the ocean and loved fishing, lobstering, boating as well as spending time with family and friends. Mostly he loved being with his beloved Yellow Labrador Frankie. Matt loved to laugh and had a talent for making anyone in his presence feel comfortable. He was the favorite of everyone who knew him. He had a kind and generous spirit, always ready to help someone in need, Matt was an exceptionally strong man, but nothing prepared him for living with a traumatic brain injury and paralysis.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to The Shadow Fund in Matt’s memory. The Shadow Fund, c/o the Massachusetts School of Law, 500 Federal Street, Andover, MA, 01810.The Shadow Fund’s mission is to provide limited financial assistance to a guardian who is unable to provide necessary veterinarian care or medical attention for their cherished pet. It’s a 501(c)(3) organization. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/matthew-paul-sweeney
Published in Boston Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now