formerly from Charlestown, died suddenly April 22, 2019. He was the beloved son of Mary Ann Sweeney of Danvers and Lawrence Sweeney of Harwich Port. He leaves two brothers Jonathan and David, his sister-in-law Shannon and his treasured nephew and niece, Wyatt and Ella.Matt had a passion for the ocean and loved fishing, lobstering, boating as well as spending time with family and friends. Mostly he loved being with his beloved Yellow Labrador Frankie. Matt loved to laugh and had a talent for making anyone in his presence feel comfortable. He was the favorite of everyone who knew him. He had a kind and generous spirit, always ready to help someone in need, Matt was an exceptionally strong man, but nothing prepared him for living with a traumatic brain injury and paralysis.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to The Shadow Fund in Matt’s memory. The Shadow Fund, c/o the Massachusetts School of Law, 500 Federal Street, Andover, MA, 01810.The Shadow Fund’s mission is to provide limited financial assistance to a guardian who is unable to provide necessary veterinarian care or medical attention for their cherished pet. It’s a 501(c)(3) organization. For directions and on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/matthew-paul-sweeney
Published in Boston Herald on May 1, 2019