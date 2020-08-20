1/
Maureen Cray
Cray (McCarthy) age 64 of Quincy, MA died suddenly on August 17, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles McCarthy and Anna McCarthy (Sweeney)

Loving mother of Charles McCarthy and Heather Young. Devoted "Nan" to Charles McCarthy, Aaron Glymph, Erin McCarthy, Austin Young, Brandon Young and Justin Young. Great grandmother to Caleb McCarthy. Sister of Patricia Larkin, Joanne Burke, Kathleen Stout, Eugene McCarthy, James McCarthy, John McCarthy, Richard McCarthy and the late Robert McCarthy, Charles McCarthy, Thomas McCarthy, Geraldine MacDonald and William McCarthy. Maureen is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at St. Brendan's in Dorchester at 9:30 a.m. A private interment to be held at a later date in South Carolina.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donations be made in Maureen's name to Autism Speaks.

Funeral services are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.



View the online memorial for Maureen Cray

Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Brendan's
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
