Maureen T. Of Hyde Park, Milton, Dorchester, and England, died September 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Molly (Hutchinson) Dunford. Sister of Michael Dunford of England. Dear cousin of Margaret M. Dunford of Whitman, Michael F. Dunford of Weymouth, and Robert P. Dunford of Dorchester, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Maureen's life by gathering for a visiting hour in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday. September 21st at 9 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Agatha Church, Milton, at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery. Maureen was a former Vice-President, Secretary, and Trustee of the Irish Social Club in West Roxbury. She was also a retired receptionist for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Welfare Department for over 20 years. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
. Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking. View the online memorial for Maureen Dunford