67, of Rye and Exeter, NH passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Mass General Hospital in Boston.She was born in Haverhill on Jan. 3, 1952, daughter of the late Joseph F. and Marjorie (Sullivan) O’Toole.She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in Bradford and private high school in Newton. She later graduated from UMASS Amherst with a degree in early childhood education.Maureen and her family were former members of Abenaqui Country Club in Rye, NH and was an avid tennis player. She loved sports, especially the Pats and Red Sox.She loved traveling with her husband to various locations, especially wintering in Aruba which was special to her. She also enjoyed their great tours of the National Parks, Disney World and Ft. Myers.She is survived by her husband of 15 years Daniel R. Strabone; daughter Kathleen “Kati” F. O’Toole of North Hampton, NH; son Peter L. Blouin and his wife Kate of Newfield, NH; 4 grandchildren Anna H. Blouin, T. Xander Blouin, Ashton E. Blouin and Joseph D. Sarich; 3 step-children Daniel Strabone, Jr. and his wife Mary Ellen of Hampton Falls, NH; Lisa M. and her husband Michael Lussier of Worcester, MA and Deborah A. and her husband John Baglio of Peabody, MA, 7 step-grandchildren Michael and Matthew Strabone, Jonathan and Noelle Lussier, Lily, Brooke and Lucas Baglio.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Sunday, March 17th from 2-5 PM at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 South Main St. (Rte. 125) Bradford. Her funeral will be held on Monday, March 18th beginning at 10:00 from the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 in Sacred Hearts Church, Bradford. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 53 Lincoln St. Exeter, NH 03833.To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maureen-k-otoole-strabone
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 16, 2019