of Dracut, age 69, passed away at Kaplan Hospice House on December 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Leggiardro) Jean, with whom he had shared 30 years of marriage. Surviving Moe is his dear daughter, Nicole Lopez and her wife Cara of Lynn; his grandson, Anthony Lopez of Lynn; his siblings, Lucille Torrisi and her husband Paul of Methuen, Rita Cinelli and her husband Robert of Venice, FL, and Richard Jean of CA, as well as many nieces, nephews, close friends, and relatives. Moe was the brother of the late Lorraine Harris. Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, December 26 from 3 pm until 7 pm. At the request of the family, burial will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Moe's honor to Kaplan Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 23, 2019