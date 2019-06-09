Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
15 Union Park St.
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Metaxia Talianis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Metaxia Talianis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Metaxia Talianis Notice
of Jamaica Plain, MA, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Metaxia was the loving daughter of the late Toula and Anthonu Talianis and her dear lat friend Helen Miades. She is survived by her devoted lifelong friend Tamara Miades along with many cousins, godchildren and friends. Metaxia was the owner of Harvey's Lunch in the South End which her father founded. She loved cooking and entertaining friends, family and neighbors. She enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the Islands. Metaxia was an independent spirit who was caring, gregarious, fun loving, and witty. Also will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and touched her.

Visiting hours are the Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St. (corner of So. Huntington Ave.) Jamaica Plain, Monday June 10th, 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Services will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 15 Union Park St. Boston on Tuesday June 11 at 11am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Mataxia's name to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Guest book at mannandrodgers.com.



View the online memorial for Metaxia Talianis
Published in Boston Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Download Now