of Jamaica Plain, MA, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Metaxia was the loving daughter of the late Toula and Anthonu Talianis and her dear lat friend Helen Miades. She is survived by her devoted lifelong friend Tamara Miades along with many cousins, godchildren and friends. Metaxia was the owner of Harvey's Lunch in the South End which her father founded. She loved cooking and entertaining friends, family and neighbors. She enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the Islands. Metaxia was an independent spirit who was caring, gregarious, fun loving, and witty. Also will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and touched her.
Visiting hours are the Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St. (corner of So. Huntington Ave.) Jamaica Plain, Monday June 10th, 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Services will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 15 Union Park St. Boston on Tuesday June 11 at 11am. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Mataxia's name to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Guest book at mannandrodgers.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 9, 2019