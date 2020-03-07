Boston Herald Notices
Michael A. Zubrzycki

Michael A. Zubrzycki Notice
Of Malden formerly of Somerville March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Jill (Kingsbury) Zubrzycki. Loving father of Luke Zubrzycki of Malden. Son of the late Henry and Virginia Zubrzycki. Dear brother of Linda Joslin and her husband Wayne of Hudson, NH, Diane Zubrzycki of Medford, Edward Zubrzycki of Somerville, Janis McAdoo and her husband Michael of Concord, NH, Cheryl Zubrzycki of Medford and the late Henry F. Zubrzycki, Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Monday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Malden at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Sunday, 2-6pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Michael Zubrzycki Memorial Fund, C/O Middlesex Federal Savings Bank, 1196 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144, for the benefit of Luke Zubrzycki.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
