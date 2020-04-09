|
79 of Norwood, passed away peacefully after bravely battling Parkinson's for the better part of the last decade. He is the Beloved son of Catherine (Cacciola) and Michael William of Boston, and is survived by the love of his life of 55 years Anne (Polin), whom he met as a Rebel teenager growing up in Roxbury, and who turned him into the gentle, loving, selfless man that will forever be his legacy. He is also survived by his son Michael Jr and his wife Christine, his daughter Donna (Maxon) and her husband Curt, his daughter Deborah, and his son Stephen and his wife Rachel. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Michael Anthony III, Bradley Austin, Geno John, Nico Anthony, and Enzo Michael as well as his brother Salvatore (Butch) of Dedham, and sister Maria (Hatch) of Scottsdale, Arizona. Mike married Anne in 1964, served his country as a soldier in the US Army, and moved to Norwood where he raised his family, until he passed away in the house that he loved on April 8, 2020 just after midnight. He joined the Boston Police department in 1968, and retired in 2005, serving and protecting the people of Boston for over thirty five years. In 2000, he was a Massachusetts' nominee for the nation's Top Cop award which was an honor bestowed upon him by the Boston Police, recognizing his accomplishments of the last three decades to both the people of Boston and his brother's in blue. Raising his family in Norwood, Mike coached all four of his children in basketball at Saint Catherine's school, and remained volunteering at St Catherine's until he was no longer able. During the course of those forty years, he touched the hearts of hundreds of young players as a coach, referee and director of their basketball program, thousands of parishioners as a church usher and (in his mind) lead choir singer, and was always the number one BINGO caller on Sunday nights, where he would save your seat, get you a coffee, watch your cards if you had to get up, and would never, ever go too fast or too slow when calling the numbers. Regrettably, funeral services will be private at this time, but a video remembering Mike can be found at vimeo.com, by signing up for free and searching Trevisone. The family appreciates all the love that was shown for Mike during his battle with Parkinson's and requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Saint Catherine's of Siena School, 249 Nahatan Street, Norwood, MA 02062 or the Boston Police Relief Association, 1249 Hyde Park Avenue, Hyde Park, MA 02136 in Mike's memory.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 9, 2020